Pharyngitis Market Growth Rate, Future Trends and Challenges, Major Drivers and Opportunities to 2026

Pharyngitis also known as pharynx is inflammation of the back of the throat resulting in a sore throat. It may be bacterial or viral, the most common bacteria that infect human throat is Group A Streptococcus. Various market players are working on developing rapid diagnostic testing solutions for the fast detection of infection to provide treatment at an early stage. According to the medical professionals, around 50% of a sore throat or pharyngitis is caused by viral infection, while around 15-20% is caused by bacterial infection.

Hence, throat lozenges are also being prescribed for people suffering from pharyngitis and it also offers temporary relief from cough and cold, which the most common cause of sore throat. As per Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) published recently in Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that probiotics and xylitol chewing gum have no effect on a sore throat or pharyngitis symptoms. Hence, drug manufacturers are conducting research to develop new drugs to fight sore throat without causing any side-effects.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global pharyngitis market. The pharyngitis market report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the pharyngitis market report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the pharyngitis market.

The pharyngitis market report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2012-2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2026

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2026

Key findings of the pharyngitis market study:

Regional breakdown of the pharyngitis market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by pharyngitis market vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the pharyngitis market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global pharyngitis market.

On the basis of drug class, the pharyngitis market study consists of:

Beta Lactams

Macrolides

Cephalosporins

Fluoroquinolones

Tetracycline

On the basis of end use, the pharyngitis market study incorporates:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the pharyngitis market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico0

Europe (U.K., France)

APEJ (China, India)

Key players analyzed in the pharyngitis market study:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Novartis AG

Zambon Group SpA

BioStar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Queries addressed in the pharyngitis market report:

How has the global pharyngitis market grown over the historic period of 2012-2016 ?

? Why are the pharyngitis market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global pharyngitis market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the pharyngitis market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global pharyngitis market?

