Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Inside Story – Check Which Players Focusing on Improving Operational Efficiency

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the joints, bone and cartilage erosion, and joint deformity. Additionally, the condition manifests itself in multiple joints in the body. In RA, the body’s immune system attacks the lining of the joints, known as the synovial membrane, or synovium, causing an inflammatory response. The disease can lead to premature mortality, disability, and decreased quality of life.

GlobalData epidemiologists used sources that provided the diagnosed incidence, diagnosed prevalence, and total prevalence of RA based on the 1987 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) criteria and International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition (ICD-10): M05 and M06.

In 2017, the 8MM had 372,519 diagnosed incident cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 412,958 diagnosed incident cases by 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.09%. The increase is driven by the aging population in the 8MM. In 2017, the 8MM had 4,187,350 diagnosed prevalent cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 4,805,959 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2027, at an AGR of 1.48%. In 2017, the 8MM had 5,746,854 total prevalent cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 6,619,425 total prevalent cases by 2027, at an AGR of 1.52%. The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident, diagnosed prevalent cases, and total prevalent cases of RA.

– The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of RA in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in adults ages 18 years and older across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of RA; diagnosed prevalent cases of RA; total prevalent cases of RA (including diagnosed and undiagnosed cases); diagnosed prevalent cases of RA segmented by severity.

– The RA epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global RA market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global RA market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for RA therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of RA cases segmented by severity.

Chapter 1. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027 Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027 Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027 Market, By Region

Chapter 9. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027 Market, By Type

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Appendix

