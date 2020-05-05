Robotics in Oil & Gas Market – Charting New Geographic Territory, 2020 Version Out

Demand for robots is revving up at a fast pace, due to robots becoming progressively cheaper, smarter, more flexible and easier to train. This is making it easier for robots to infiltrate new industries and spawn new use cases at scale. The oil and gas industry has geared up to deploy robotics across a wide range of applications in the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, primarily to drive productivity and efficiency amid volatility in crude prices. Robotics offers the potential to automate repetitive, yet critical, tasks in field operations, such as taking readings from instruments, cleaning, and inspecting assets for signs of corrosion or wear. Recent technological advancements are enabling operators to deploy robots in terrestrial, aerial, and underwater configurations to carry out tasks that may be too risky to be undertaken by field personnel. Moreover, robotics technology providers and oilfield service providers are devising new business models, such as Robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) to drive the deployment of these technologies in field operations and reduce uncertainty over the total cost of ownership of robots.

Scope

– The report analyses the impact of robotics as a theme on the oil & gas industry.

– Overview of robotics technology and its evolving prominence in industrial use cases, especially in the oil and gas industry.

– Detailed analysis of the role of robotics across the oil and gas value chain.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2022283-robotics-in-oil-gas-thematic-research

– A brief overview of the emerging application areas for robotics in oil and gas covered in this study.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the importance of robotics in the oil and gas industry amid increasing complexities in operations and sustained pricing pressure affecting profitability.

– Identify the key trends and applications for the robotics theme.

– Assessment of use cases highlighting how companies are adapting robotics technologies to enhance safety and productivity in operations

– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies based on their exposure to the robotics theme.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2022283

Some Extracts from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Robotics in Oil & Gas – Thematic Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Robotics in Oil & Gas – Thematic Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Robotics in Oil & Gas – Thematic Market, By Region

Chapter 9. Robotics in Oil & Gas – Thematic Market, By Type

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter