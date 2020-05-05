Robotics in Travel & Tourism Market Now Even More Attractive, 2020 Fact book

Summary

In robotics, Say’s law – which states that supply creates its own demand – is revving up ever faster, due to robots becoming progressively cheaper, smarter, more flexible and easier to train. Notable travel and tourism companies already making use of robotics include Hilton, Royal Caribbean, and Expedia. Many more companies are likely to embrace the technology in the coming years as boosts to sagging productivity in services are sought by organizations.

Scope

– This report provides an overview of the global robotics market.

– It identifies the key trends driving growth in the robotics industry.

– It provides a global market size and growth forecasts and identifies the leading players in the robotics market.

– It includes analysis of the key technologies within robotics, including discussion of major innovations.

– It assesses key uses of robotics within Travel & Tourism and looks at which companies are making use of the technology.