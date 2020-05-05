Sales Performance Management Solutions Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2025

The clear objective of enterprises is to increase sales and conversion rates which can be done by effectively maximizing sales team performance and execution. However, using traditional CRM solutions limits the focus on improving the performance of sales representatives as this solution revolves around customer perspective. Therefore, companies are increasingly adopting sales performance management solutions to improve sales as well as foster sales employee performance. Sales performance management solution combines the typical areas such as sales and quota management along with applications such as sales coaching and use of analytics for sales optimization.
One of the most important feature of sales performance management solutions is that in the SPM environment, all the sales representatives are trained consistently to adopt repeatable behaviour so that they can measured on the same yardstick.
Sales Performance Management Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints
The various benefits of sales performance management solutions is leading to its increased demand. Sales performance management solution act as a catalyst to improving the sales of a company by fostering the improvement of sales representatives. It reduces sales problems such as increasing sales cycles, high sales team churn rate, inaccurate sales forecasts and a lack of alignment with marketing. The need to streamline the business process in terms of selling and purchasing is creating the demand for sales performance management solution.
However, the unwillingness by small and medium enterprises to implement expensive tools for business processes is one of the major hurdles in the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of awareness of sales performance management solution is also one of the factors which hamper the growth of sales performance management solutions market.
Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market: Market Segmentation
Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market can be divided into four segments, based on Application, Deployment, Enterprise type and End-user industry.
Segmentation on basis of Application for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:
The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of application include:
- Incentive compensation management
- Territory and quota management
- Sales planning and monitoring
- Sales pipeline management
- Sales forecasting and sales performance analytics
- Sales training & coaching
- Others
Segmentation on basis of Deployment for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:
The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of deployment include:
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Segmentation on basis of Enterprise type for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:
The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of enterprise type include:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Segmentation on basis of End-user for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:
The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of end-user include:
- Financial/banking
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Trends
One of the important trends happening in the global sales performance management solutions market is increasing number of acquisitions of start-ups and small companies by big companies.
For instance, in 2016, Callidus Software Inc. acquired the technology assets of enterprise gamification company, Badgeville in an all-cash deal of US$ 7.5 million. Other major acquisitions in this market include TribeHR by NetSuite Inc., Inc., Clicktools by Callidus Software, Inc., and Concur Technologies by SAP AG.
Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent players in the Sales Performance Management solutions market include :
- Callidus Software Inc.,
- Oracle Corporation,
- IBM Corporation,
- Xactly Corporation,
- SAP AG,
- Salesforce.com,
- Netsuite Inc.,
- Synygy Inc.,
- Netsuite Inc.
