Sales Performance Management Solutions Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2025

The clear objective of enterprises is to increase sales and conversion rates which can be done by effectively maximizing sales team performance and execution. However, using traditional CRM solutions limits the focus on improving the performance of sales representatives as this solution revolves around customer perspective. Therefore, companies are increasingly adopting sales performance management solutions to improve sales as well as foster sales employee performance. Sales performance management solution combines the typical areas such as sales and quota management along with applications such as sales coaching and use of analytics for sales optimization.

One of the most important feature of sales performance management solutions is that in the SPM environment, all the sales representatives are trained consistently to adopt repeatable behaviour so that they can measured on the same yardstick.

Sales Performance Management Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

The various benefits of sales performance management solutions is leading to its increased demand. Sales performance management solution act as a catalyst to improving the sales of a company by fostering the improvement of sales representatives. It reduces sales problems such as increasing sales cycles, high sales team churn rate, inaccurate sales forecasts and a lack of alignment with marketing. The need to streamline the business process in terms of selling and purchasing is creating the demand for sales performance management solution.

However, the unwillingness by small and medium enterprises to implement expensive tools for business processes is one of the major hurdles in the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of awareness of sales performance management solution is also one of the factors which hamper the growth of sales performance management solutions market.

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market: Market Segmentation

Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market can be divided into four segments, based on Application, Deployment, Enterprise type and End-user industry.

Segmentation on basis of Application for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:

The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of application include:

Incentive compensation management

Territory and quota management

Sales planning and monitoring

Sales pipeline management

Sales forecasting and sales performance analytics

Sales training & coaching

Others

Segmentation on basis of Deployment for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:

The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of deployment include:

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation on basis of Enterprise type for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:

The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of enterprise type include:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Segmentation on basis of End-user for Sales Performance Management Solutions Market:

The major segments of sales performance management solutions market on basis of end-user include:

Financial/banking

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Trends

One of the important trends happening in the global sales performance management solutions market is increasing number of acquisitions of start-ups and small companies by big companies.

For instance, in 2016, Callidus Software Inc. acquired the technology assets of enterprise gamification company, Badgeville in an all-cash deal of US$ 7.5 million. Other major acquisitions in this market include TribeHR by NetSuite Inc., Inc., Clicktools by Callidus Software, Inc., and Concur Technologies by SAP AG.

Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Sales Performance Management solutions market include :

Callidus Software Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

Xactly Corporation,

SAP AG,

Salesforce.com,

Netsuite Inc.,

Synygy Inc.,

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market Segments

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Sales Performance Management solutions Market

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Sales Performance Management solutions Market

Sales Performance Management solutions Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Sales Performance Management solutions Market includes

North America Sales Performance Management solutions Market US Canada

Latin America Sales Performance Management solutions Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Sales Performance Management solutions Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Sales Performance Management solutions Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Sales Performance Management solutions Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Sales Performance Management solutions Market

Middle East and Africa Sales Performance Management solutions Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: