Standard Thermometers Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are WIKA (India),Fluke (United States),AccuMac Corporation (United States),Thermco Products (United States),Dostmann electronic (Germany),ThermoProbe (United States),Peak Sensors (United Kingdom),Isotech (United Kingdom)

A standard thermometer is referred to as a thermometer whose deviation and errors from the true temperature can be known, traceable and documented to the standards of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The market of standard thermometers is growing due to expansion in sector of manufacturing. While there are some opportunities in some of the emerging markets which is also driving the market. But along with all this, there are some factors that are hindering the market such as limitations in technology and high cost associated with it.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Handheld, Desktop), Application (Industrial, Medical Use, Scientific Use, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Availability of Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems

Market Growth Drivers:

Expansion in the Secondary Manufacturing Sector

Stringent Regulations Governing the Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries

Rising Patient Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Number of Diagnostic and Surgical Procedures

Restraints:

Technical Limitations Associated With Infrared and Mercury Thermometers

Opportunities:

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges:

High Prices of Advanced Products in Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Standard Thermometers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Standard Thermometers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Standard Thermometers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Standard Thermometers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Standard Thermometers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Standard Thermometers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

