Study Explores: Automated Software Testing Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft

Automated software testing, a process to validate the software functioning appropriately and assist software in becoming an error-free solution to fulfil the user requirement. In the current scenario, various sector enterprises are adopting agile testing services to enhance the quality of cloud services & infrastructure and also to develop a better software solution with minimal error percentage. Additionally, the implementation of an automation testing framework provides optimum coverage of the test suite and help enterprises derive tangible benefit from test automation.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Static Testing, Dynamic Testing), Application (BFSI, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Other), Testing Type (Static Testing, Dynamic Testing), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Interface Endpoint Type (Mobile, Web, Desktop, Embedded Software)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Quality Assurance and Testing

Market Growth Drivers: Need to Provide Seamless End-User Experience With Reduced Time-To-Market

Adoption of Agile Testing Services to Enhance the Quality of Cloud Services among Enterprises

Restraints: High Implementation Cost and Prevailing Manual Testing in the Automation Testing Market

Opportunities: Continuous Development in the IT Sector Globally

Increase in Deployment of Mobile-Based Applications

The Growth in Adoption of Automated Software Testing in Telecom and banking sector

Challenges: Lack of Skilled Professionals

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global Automated Software Testing Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automated Software Testing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automated Software Testing Market Forecast

