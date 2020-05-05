Tissue Expanders Market Is Thriving Worldwide including key players

Growing prevalence of breast cancer is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. Moreover, increasing demand for reconstruction of face, neck and forehead due to injuries is projected to impact the global market growth of tissue expanders positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of tissue expanders is projected to reflect a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

In this tissue expanders market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012-2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2026

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Growth of the global tissue expanders market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing number of breast removal attributed to breast cancer surgeries is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. World Cancer Research Fund states that breast cancer accounts for nearly 25% of the new cases of cancer and is a common type of cancer globally. Growing need to improve the aesthetic beauty is further expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders. Breast tissue expanders continue to remain increasingly preferred and highly popular clinical option among the customers.

According to the Aesthetic Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast lift procedures and breast augmentation accounts for 56% of the overall cosmetic expenditures performed in 2016. Increasing number of surgeries has led to increasing demand for the reconstruction of scalp and forehead skin globally. These factors are expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders during the forecast period.

The tissue expanders market report covers the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

On the basis of product type, the tissue expanders market report considers the following segments:

Round Tissue

Rectangular

Crescent

Anatomical

On the basis of end-user, the tissue expanders market report includes:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Prominent tissue expanders market players covered in the report contain:

PMT Corporation

Sientra Inc.

Allergan plc

Johnson & Johnson

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin

Koken Co. Ltd.

AirXpanders Inc.

GC Aesthetics Plc

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

As need for reconstructing and uplifting breast arises, demand for anatomical tissue expanders is projected to increase globally. In terms of revenue, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to witness robust growth in terms of revenue, recording for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2026-end. Further, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to reflect significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the tissue expanders market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each tissue expanders market vendor in an in-depth manner.

