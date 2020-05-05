Workflow Software Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Workflow Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Microsoft (United States) , Pegasystems Inc. (United States), Software AG (Germany), Hewlett-Packard (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Xerox Corporation (United States), Sourcecode Technology Holdings, Inc. (United States), Nintex Global Limited (United States) , Bizagi (United Kingdom), Blue Dot Solutions (United States), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India)

Workflow Software refers to automated software used to automate business processes such as administrative, industrial, or other processes. It helps in the managing, collaborating, and automating one or more business processes which facilitate an increase in productivity. The growing culture of flexible working hours and work from home led to a rise in demand mobile workflow management system. Market players are focusing on technological developments such as the integration of mobile devices and cloud-based technology for workflow management software. For instance, Connected Technology Solutions launched workflow automation software integrated with document and resources management, real-time data updates, payment collection, and API integration. Further, increasing demand for workflow software from small and medium enterprises expected to drive the demand for workflow software over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, It and Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Others), Service (IT Consulting, Integration and Implementation, Training and Development), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Software (Production Workflow Systems, Messaging-Based Workflow Systems, Web-Based Workflow Systems, Suite-Based Workflow Systems, Other Workflow Systems)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Deployment Model of Workflow Software

Emphasizing On Integration of Workflow Software with Mobile Devices

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Focus on Transformation of Conventional Workflows for Streamlining Business Processes

Increasing Demand for Automation of Business Processes to Increase Productivity

Restraints: High Implementation Costs of Workflow Management Software

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities: Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation across Numerous Industry Verticals

Challenges: Difficulty in Integration of Workflow Management Software with Different Systems

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global Workflow Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Workflow Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Workflow Software Market Forecast

