Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Over the Forecast Period 2018-2026

Segmentation

Digital pathology is defined as a dynamic and an image-based environment, which enables management, interpretation, and acquisition of pathology information from a slide to a computer screen. Demand for digital pathology is rising owing to the increase in prevalence of cancer and rising trends of automation in health care.

Based on product type, the global digital pathology market has been classified into image analysis software and scanners. The image analysis software segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global digital pathology market has been segregated into diagnostic laboratories, academic & research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on application, the global digital pathology market has been segmented into diagnosis, consulting services, educational, and others. The diagnosis segment held a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Global Digital Pathology Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

In terms of geography, the global digital pathology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global digital pathology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Leica Biosystems Imaging, Inc, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB, and Inspirata.

The global digital pathology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Product Type

Image Analysis Software

Scanners

Global Digital Pathology Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Application

Diagnosis

Consulting Services

Educational

Others

Global Digital Pathology Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



