Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2018 – 2028

Study on the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2028. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market in each region.

Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:

The scenario of the global Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market in different regions

Current market trends influencing the growth of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of global alkalized cocoa powder market are Moner Cocoa, S.A., Barry Callebaut AG (Bensdorp), CCBOL Group S.R.L., GCB Cocoa Singapore (Carlyle Cocoa Company), Ephoka Europe S.L., Faravari Danehaye Roghani Cocoa Tabriz Co., JB Foods Limited (JB Cocoa Sdn. Bhd.), Indcre SA, Ciranda, Inc., Olam International.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Key Developments

Olam International, in 2015, acquired the Cocoa business of the Archer Daniels Midland Company to form a new business, Olam Cocoa to become a fully integrated cocoa bean and cocoa products manufacturer and supplier.

in 2015, acquired the Cocoa business of the Archer Daniels Midland Company to form a new business, Olam Cocoa to become a fully integrated cocoa bean and cocoa products manufacturer and supplier. In 2017, Olam International launched a new alkalized cocoa powder that does not contain sodium. Instead the alkalized cocoa powder contains potassium with which it is alkalized as the potassium is deficient in the human diet.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Regulations

There are various regulatory committee’s that inspect the alkalized cocoa powder especially those used for human consumption. These regulatory bodies are different in different regions and the manufacturers have to follow the guidelines to manufacture alkalized cocoa powder. In Europe, this is monitored by the European Food Safety Authority and in the U.S., it is the Food and Drug Administration. There are also multiple regulatory authorities in a single region for ensuring safe products are being delivered.

On the global level, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is composed of the cocoa-producing as well as the cocoa consuming countries. The organization makes sure that there is fair-trade of the cocoa among these countries.

Alkalized Cocoa Powder: Opportunities

The alkalized cocoa powder demand has been increasing due to the rise in the applications of it in non-confectionery products such as bakery and dairy products. But the use of the cocoa butter has remained static in the past few years which is affecting the quality of alkalized cocoa powder. Also, there has been an increase in the prices of the alkalized cocoa powder. This has resulted in many large alkalized cocoa powder manufacturers to outsource these powders from others. This is a good opportunity for the new players that want to manufacture alkalized cocoa powder.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the alkalized cocoa powder market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market Segments

Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market Dynamics

Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market Size

Alkalized Cocoa Powder Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Alkalized Cocoa Powder

Value Chain Analysis of the Alkalized Cocoa Powder Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

