Automated Material Handling Equipment Market By Leading Manufacturers Analysis, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast Report 2020-2028

ReportsnReports recently added a new research report on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. The report segments the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market based on form, vertical industry, organization size, and geography. The sector is known as type-based solutions and services. The competition is segmented by the organization’s size into large and small & medium.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type, and Application, the 2028 forecast is one of the most emerging and amazingly approved sectors. The report provides research on the industry’s growth drivers, presents market demand, and restrictions. The report states the growth of innovative systems and a movement towards the creation of end-clients. The report covers a review of major and minor features of established market players with a focused value-chain analysis of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. The study focuses on the size, volume, and esteem of the current market, shipment, value, distribution of business.

Key Findings

Global automated material handling equipment market is estimated to grow with 7.32% CAGR during the forecast period to generate a revenue of $60.11 billion by 2027 on account of several contributory factors which include increasing need for automated solutions across industries and rising efforts for a safe working environment. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the forecast period is 2019-2027. Also, several technological advancements in the market and the fact that the adoption of these equipment reduces the cost of labor are further fueling the growth of this market.

Market Insights

The important driver increasing growth in the global automated material handling equipment market is the increasing demand for automated solutions across industries. With the advancement in technologies such as robotics, driverless vehicles and wireless technologies, the automated material handling equipment market has perceived substantial growth over the past few years. The market finds its applications in several sectors like chemical, automotive, semiconductors and electronics, e-commerce, aviation, food and beverage, metal and machinery, and healthcare whereas the market operations include packaging, assembly, transportation, storage and waste handling and distribution.

Regional Insights

The region-wise segmentation of the global automated material handling equipment market is done into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Of these, the European market dominated the global automated material handling equipment market in 2018 by capturing the largest market share of 32.12%. Key factors that are positively influencing the growth of automated materials handling equipment market in Europe are R&D investments in robots, rising automotive industry, rising e-commerce industry and various government initiatives. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to progress ahead with the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. Government initiatives and rising expenditure in the region is expected to drive this marketԐs growth.

Competitive Insights

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Toyota Industries Corporation, Amerden Group, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Kion Group AG, Precision Automation & Robotics India Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG (acquired by KUKA Group), Jungheinrich AG, Intelligrated, Fives Group, KUKA Group, SSI Schaefer Holding International GmbH, and Daifuku Co. Ltd. are some of the important players in this market.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. is likely to grow. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market.

