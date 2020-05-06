Baby Diapers Market Tracking Report Analysis 2017 to 2026

The Baby Diapers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Baby Diapers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Baby Diapers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Baby Diapers Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Baby Diapers Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

market players, particularly when competing against well-established brands.

This further entails the requirement for gaining consumer attention through innovative strategies. A Japanese baby diaper manufacturer, Genki!, faced similar challenge when the company launched its first pant diapers in 2016. For standing out from the crowd, Genki! worked with the ADK Global Kuala Lumpur for launching the campaign called “WOW Bersama Genki!” in 2017. Post-campaign launch, the company experienced robust sales expansion and increased brand awareness among consumers. Such promotional campaigns by leading as well as niche market player will rub off on future demand for baby diapers worldwide.

Diaper Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales

With growing adoption of disposable baby diapers driven by increasing hectic lifestyle of consumers across the globe, along with adverse effects of these diapers on the environment have led manufacturers to focus on recycling of disposed diapers. Procter & Gamble, a leading manufacturer of baby diapers, is taking efforts for diaper recycling in Amsterdam, by partnering with AEB Amsterdam. This initiative is similar to that being carried out by a P&G subsidiary, Fater, in Italy.

The effort toward recycling disposable diapers is likely to be completely operational by 2018-end, and would cater to production of nearly 10,000 tons of new disposable diapers annually. Local authorities are subsidizing this recycling program of P&G, with an aim of alleviating strain of the diaper industry on the environment. Such recycling efforts by manufacturers will also help them gain consumer attraction coupled with reduction in their environmental footprint. This will further support the demand for disposable baby diapers in the near future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

