Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2025

Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.

Top Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Sartorius AG

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Considerable rise in the biotechnological R&D pertaining to the development of biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for culture media, sera, and reagents market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries further boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential of misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market in the near future.

The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Key Market Segments:

By Type

Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Serum Free Media

Chemically Defined Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Sera

Fetal Bovine Sera

New Born Calf Sera

Others

Reagents

Antibiotics

DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents

PCR Reagents

Buffers

Others

By Application

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institute

Research Laboratory

Others

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market, By Type

5: Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market By Application

6: Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market, By End User

7: Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

