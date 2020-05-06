Business Travel Insurance Market Increasing Investment is expected to boost Market Growth

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Business Travel Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Euro, MEA, Asiaand important players/vendors such as , World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO etc.The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2024

Summary

Global Business Travel Insurance Market Overview:

The global business travel insurance market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the rapidly changing global economic order & trade practices. Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for business trips of a customer or an organization and other many services. Additionally, it provides dismemberment benefits and accidental death coverage for employees who are traveling for their company’s business. The growth of the business travel market is driven by huge investments made by regional governments.

Market Drivers

Significant Growth in Number of Business Trip

High Adoption of Business Travel Insurance in Enterprises

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Multi-Trip Policies

The Rise in Incidence of Loss of Luggage due to the Increase in Tourist Arrivals Acts

Expansion Of Overseas Business

Restraints

Lack of Awareness towards Business Travel Insurance among Consumers

Opportunities

Travel Insurance is Mandated to Obtain VISA in Countries such as the U.S., France, Belgium, and Others

Increase in Global Safety Concerns

Challenges

Stringent Regulations towards Travel Insurance

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy), Allianz (Germany), Seven Corners (United States), Travel Safe Insurance (United States), USI Insurance Services (United States), MH Ross Travel (United States), American International Group (United States), AXA Group (France), Chubb (United States) and Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (United Kingdom). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Business Travel Insurance market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Insurance Trade will boost the Business Travel Insurance market. Considering Market by Type of User, the sub-segment i.e. B2B will boost the Business Travel Insurance market. Considering Market by Insurance Cover , the sub-segment i.e. Single Trip Travel Insurance will boost the Business Travel Insurance market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Corporations will boost the Business Travel Insurance market.

Market Highlights:

On 22nd July 2019, Seven Corners Inc., innovative international travel insurance and specialty benefit management company, today announces the launch of their new Adventure Team program. This data-backed initiative includes a unique digital community for travelers to connect and share experiences and educational information about travel insurance and how it works. and On 5th February 2019, Europ Assistance, part of Generali Group, announces that it has acquired from Arthur J. Gallagher a 100% stake of Trip Mate, a managing general agent leader in the tour operator travel insurance market in the United States.

On 29th August 2018, Allianz Partners has announced the launch of three new innovation centers focusing on travel, health, and assistance.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Business Travel Insurance market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Business Travel Insurance market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Business Travel Insurance Providers, Government Regulatory Bodies, Government Research Organizations, Private Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Business Travel Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business Travel Insurance market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Business Travel Insurance Market.

Chapter 3:

….Continued

