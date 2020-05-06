Colostrum Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

In this report, XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast (2016–2026) of the global colostrum market. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The study presents insights on market dynamics and trends across seven major regions, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the global colostrum formula market over the forecast period.

Report Description

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on advancements in the global colostrum market.

Factors such as a colostrum being a major source of immunoglobulin with higher amount of IgG that strengthens the immune system and helps in reducing signs of ageing are expected to drive growth of the global colostrum market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for probiotic yogurt and rising adoption of organic colostrum-based products are other factors expected to support growth of the market in the near future.

In the following section, XMR analyses the performance of the colostrum market on the basis of global market revenue and volume split, as this is essential in understanding future growth potential of the market. This section also includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence market growth. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints across all major regions, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the colostrum market is an aggregation of product type (whole colostrum powder, skim colostrum powder and specialty colostrum powder), application (functional foods and nutritional supplements, infant food, medical nutrition, animal feed and cosmetics) and form (organic and conventional) segments. These segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The section that follows includes analysis of the colostrum market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2016-2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the colostrum market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the colostrum market on a global basis. It also analyses the degree to which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan (as a separate region) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The above sections – by product type, by application and by form – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the colostrum market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To deduce the market size for colostrum, we have considered the overall revenue generated from sales of colostrum across various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the colostrum market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the colostrum market would develop in the future. However, forecasting the market in terms of various colostrum segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the colostrum market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key colostrum market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar, and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the colostrum market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of colostrum across the concerned regions, XMR developed the colostrum market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help clients identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the colostrum market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, their colostrum product portfolio and key differentiators in the market. The report mainly profiles colostrum providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the colostrum market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the colostrum marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the colostrum market.

Key competitors covered in the report are APS BioGroup, La Belle, Inc., Ingredia Nutritional, The Saskatoon Colostrum Co. Ltd, Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd, Biotaris B.V., NIG Nutritionals Limited, Good Health NZ Products Ltd, Sterling Technology and Cuprem Inc.

Key Segments Covered By Product Type Whole colostrum powder Skim colostrum powder Specialty colostrum powder By Applications Functional foods and nutritional supplements Medical nutrition Animal feed Infant food Cosmetics Key Regions/Countries Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa Japan

Key Companies

