Dyes and Pigments Market Cost Structure Analysis, Application, Investment Type, and Region Forecast by 2025

Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other Dyes
Pigments
The segment of disperse dyes, reactive dyes and pigments hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which account for about 80%.
By Application:
Textile
Leather
Paper
Ink & Paint
Other
Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes and pigments, in nowadays. Consumption contributed 61% market share.
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Dyes and Pigments market are:
- Archroma
- Huntsman
- Kiri Industries
- Nippon Kayaku
- Kyung-In
- Colourtex
- Jay Chemicals
- Everlight Chemical
- BEZEMA
- Bodal Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Eksoy
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Osaka Godo
- Setas
- Atul
- Anand International
- LonSen
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Transfar
- Hubei Chuyuan
- Tianjin Hongfa
- YaBuLai Dyestuff
- Yabang
- Linfen Dyeing
- Dalian Dyestuffs
- Zhongdan
- ANOKY
- Tianjin Dek Chemical
- Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial
- Matex Chemicals
- DyStar
- BASF
- Clariant
- DIC
- Toyoink
- North American Chemical
- Lily Group
- Heubach Group
- Sudarshan
- Jeco Group
- Xinguang
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019-2025
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019-2025
