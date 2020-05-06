Global PCIe  Market Study Reveal Upside Outlook

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global PCIe Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Euro, MEA, Asiaand important players/vendors such as Intel Corporation , Emulex Corporation , Texas Instrument , Microsemi , Altera , Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HGST , OCZ Storage Solutions , Broadcom Inc. and Nvidia Corporation are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, Xilinx , Connect Tech Inc.Teledyne LeCroy etc.The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2024

Summary

PCIe Market Scope

PCI Express is known PCIe, it is a serial interconnect suitable for a broad range of applications. It is used as a peripheral device interconnect, chip-to-chip interface. The PCIe provides the next generation in computer backplane standards. PCIe provides robust, high performance, high-speed communications for multiple serial devices. It is the leading technology for the peripheral connect interface architecture.

The market study is being classified by Type (PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0), by Application (Communications, Data Center, Automotive, Enterprise, Embedded, Test & Measurement and Military) and major geographies with country level break-up.

The global PCIe market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global PCIe market throughout the predicted period.

Intel Corporation (United States), Emulex Corporation (United States), Texas Instrument (United States), Microsemi (United States), Altera (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HGST (United States), OCZ Storage Solutions (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States) and Nvidia Corporation (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Xilinx (United States), Connect Tech Inc. (Canada) and Teledyne LeCroy (United States).

Segmentation Overview

AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global PCIe market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of PCIe has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Aug 2019, Rambus announced the acquisition of Northwest Logic. Through this acquisition, Rambus is scaling high-speed design expertise with physical and digital controllers. The company also enhance solutions and technology to become strengthens in the semiconductor.

In May 2019, PCI-SIG revealed PCI Express 5.0, which has specification reached 32GT/s transfer rates, to maintaining low power and backward compatibility with previous technology generations. Additional, in Oct 2018, PLDA and MegaChips announced the collaboration to combined design PCIe controller IP and PHY IP solution.

Market Trend

High Adoption for Mobile Services for Faster Performance and Power Efficiency

Market Drivers

Growing Demand from Automotive Sector for High Performance, Reliability, Availability

Increase Demand for Storage Services for Growing Demand of Faster Data Transfer, Ubiquity

Rising Demand for Enterprise Servers for Power Saving and Redundancy

Opportunities

Growing Trend of Doubling Bandwidth Every Generation, While Maintaining Backward Compatibility

High Adoption from Variety of markets, including data centers, IoT, autonomous driving, machine learning and more

Restraints

Declining Supplies of Raw Material

High Manufacturing Cost

Challenges

Lack of Skill Labour

Key Target Audience

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, PCIe Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries

