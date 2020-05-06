IT21ST Now Delivers Dark Web Monitoring Services through ID Agent Partnership

IT21ST Offers Monitoring and Alerting of Stolen Digital Credentials, Increasingly Valuable Asset on Dark Web

Los Angeles, CA – 01/08/2020 – IT21ST announced its new Dark Web monitoring services provided through its partnership with ID Agent, provider of Dark Web monitoring and identity theft protection solutions. With Dark Web ID, IT21SToffers around the clock monitoring and alerting for increasingly compromised digital credentials, scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal black market sites.

“With partnership with ID Agent, we are now able to give our customers the peace of mind they need by continuously monitoring their Digital Credentials on the Dark Web and making sure that their data is not in hands of scammers and crooks” said Ali Nader, CEO at IT21ST

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

“Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web,” said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. “Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space.”

Dark Web ID is the IT Channel’s premier commercial solution to detect customers’ compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers’ employees, contractors and other personnel, and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. The data provided by ID Agent through Dark Web ID is the most trusted and validated available.

About ID Agent

ID Agent, a Kaseya company, provides the channel’s leading Dark Web monitoring and security awareness training solutions, available exclusively through the reseller channel, to MSPs worldwide. Its flagship product, Dark Web ID, delivers validated intelligence to identify, analyze and monitor for compromised or stolen employee and customer data. This data helps protect businesses from risk of a breach, while its prospecting tool opens doors for MSPs to begin security conversations. The company’s BullPhish ID provides cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation geared to the non-technical end user, to enhance a company’s overall cybersecurity and further safeguard corporate systems. For more information, visit: http://www.idagent.com or go to LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.



About IT21ST;

IT21ST is a full-service Information Technology and Managed IT Services provider (MSP) based in Encino and Los Angeles. For over three decades, we have used our expertise and resources to deliver IT services, Cloud Solutions, Security, Compliance Services, Online Backup and Disaster Recovery to local businesses. These solutions & services are in line with our clients’ business goals and budgets.

