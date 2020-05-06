Know Reasons Why Solar Photovoltaic Market to Set New Growth Cycle

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 84 pages on title ‘Canada Solar Photovoltaic(PV) Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Ontario Power Generation Inc, Nextera Energy Partners LP, BluEarth Renewables Inc, Axium Infrastructure Inc



#Summary:

“Canada Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis: Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 ” is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Canada.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Canada (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Canada Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses Canada renewable power market and Canada solar photovoltaic (PV)market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Canada solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Canada solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in Canada.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Mexico solar PV market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Companies Mentioned: Ontario Power Generation Inc, Nextera Energy Partners LP, BluEarth Renewables Inc, Axium Infrastructure Inc



Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

3 Renewable Power Market, Canada, 2010-2030

4 Solar PV Market, Canada

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada

….Continued

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

