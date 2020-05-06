Lateral Flow Assay Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

A recent market study published by the company – “Lateral Flow Assay Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 & Forecast 2018–2026” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the lateral flow assay market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The lateral flow assay market report features unique and salient factors that are likely to have an impact on the development of the lateral flow assay market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the lateral flow assay market in the upcoming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the lateral flow assay market in the most comprehensive manner for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the lateral flow assay market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) and volume (units) estimates of the leading segments of the lateral flow assay market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy as well as the definition of the lateral flow assay market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the lateral flow assay market dynamics, opportunity analysis, pricing analysis, the list of key market participants and consumer adoption processes by major countries. Moreover, this chapter elaborates the regulatory scenario, pricing impact analysis, parent market, and the competition blueprint of the lateral flow assay market.

Chapter 3 – North America Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis (2013–2017) & Forecast (2018–2026)

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America lateral flow assay market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find market growth and market attractive analysis based on product type, indications, distribution channel, and countries in the lateral flow assay market of North America.

Chapter 4 – Latin America Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis (2013–2017) & Forecast (2018–2026)

Readers can find detailed information about the pricing analysis that is impacting the growth of the Latin America lateral flow assay market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the lateral flow assay market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 5 – Europe Lateral Flow Assay Market (2013–2017) & Forecast (2018–2026)

Important growth prospects of the lateral flow assay market based on its product types as well as distribution channels in several European countries, such as EU4, UK, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 6 – Asia Pacific Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis (2013–2017) & Forecast (2018–2026)

India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand are the leading countries in the Asia pacific region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Asia Pacific lateral flow assay market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Asia Pacific lateral flow assay market during the period 2018–2026.

Chapter 7 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Lateral Flow Assay Market (2013–2017) & Forecast (2018–2026)

This chapter provides information about how the lateral flow assay market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the period 2018–2026.

Chapter 8 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the lateral flow assay market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview and recent company developments. The market players featured in this report include QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, bioMerieux S.A, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation (HemoCue AB), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others.

Chapter 9 – Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018–2026, By Product Type

Based on the product type, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into readers and lateral flow kits. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the lateral flow assay market and market attractive analysis based on the product type for each region.

Chapter 10 – Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018–2026, By Indication

Based on the indication type, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into infectious diseases, pregnancy tests, and drug of abuse. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the lateral flow assay market and market attractive analysis based on the indications for each region.

Chapter 11 – Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018–2026, By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the lateral flow assay market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, supermarket/hyper markets, and e-commerce. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the lateral flow assay market and market attractive analysis based on the distribution channel of each region.

Chapter 12 – Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018–2026, By Region

This chapter explains how the lateral flow assay market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 14 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative & quantitative information about the lateral flow assay market

