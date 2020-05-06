Mobile Robots Market Expanding massive growth by 2026 thriving worldwide with major key players like Boston Dynamics, DJI, Honda Motor, iRobot, Kongsberg Maritime, KUKA AG

The mobile robots are increasingly gaining traction across various business sectors to assist with work processes and perform tasks that are otherwise risky for human workers. These robots are capable of locomotion and function using artificial intelligence combined with physical elements such as legs and wheels. Professional robots are mainly being adapted for medical applications, such as surgery assistance and laboratory automation. With advancements in the internet of things and artificial intelligence, these robots are only going to broaden the scope for future growth.

The mobile robots market is anticipated to expand rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the advent of industry 4.0, coupled with rising demands for warehouse automation. Besides, the high adoption of robots for personal applications is further likely to promote market growth. However, a lack of high-level interfacing may act as a restraint for the growth of the mobile robots market during the forecast period. On the other hand, service robots are likely to garner opportunities for various arenas, including elderly assistance for increasing geriatric population over the coming years.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, Boston Dynamics, DJI, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, KUKA AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SoftBank Corp.

The reports cover key developments in the mobile robots market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from mobile robots market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mobile robots in the global market.

The global mobile robots market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and operating environment. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as personal and domestic robots and professional robots. The market on the basis of the operating environment is classified as ground, marine, and aerial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mobile robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

