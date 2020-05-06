Most Awaited Injection Moulding Machines Memory Chip Market Report up to 2025

Injection Moulding Machines Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global injection moulding machine market was $15,255 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $22,323 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Injection moulding machines are mechanical systems designed to produce identical injection molded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide injection moulding machines of various sizes and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others, exhibit high demand for various types of injection moulding machines. In addition, hectic lifestyle of consumers has increased the adoption of frozen foods, and thereby, the injection molded plastics products, which has further led to the rise in demand for injection moulding machines.

Top Key Players:

The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

The global injection moulding machine market experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing fully automated injection moulding machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Nissei Plastic offers fully electric FVX Series of injection moulding machines. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of electric injection moulding machines is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment and part design restrictions are some of the major challenges faced by the injection moulding machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global injection moulding machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, clamping force, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic. The electric segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on clamping force, the market is divided into less than 200 tons force, 200 to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force.

Based on region, the global injection moulding machines market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Injection Moulding Machines Key Market Segment:

By Clamping Force

Less Than 200 Tons Force

200 Tons Force To 500 Tons Force

More Than 500 Tons Force

By Machine Type

All-Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

By Solution

New Sales

Aftermarket

Key Benefits for Injection Moulding Machines Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global injection moulding machines market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Injection Moulding Machines Market, By Clamping Force

5: Injection Moulding Machines Market, By Machine Type

6: Injection Moulding Machines Market, By Solution

7: Injection Moulding Machines Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

