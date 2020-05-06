Natural Language Processing Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The Global NLP is a computer science and artificial intelligence field, which is used for interaction between human and computer languages. It provides the capability of understanding human-level language and later converting it into machine level language. Increasing demand for advanced customer experience, a rising number of choices in the application, increasing use of smart devices, is expected to drive the growth of the natural language processing market. Increasing investments in the healthcare sectors, rising placement of the cloud-based, and web business applications with growing machine-to-machine technologies are additionally fueling the growth of the natural language processing market.

The “Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Natural Language Processing Market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Natural Language Processing Market with detailed market segmentation by types, application, technology, organization size. The global Natural Language Processing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Natural Language Processing Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Natural Language Processing Market.

The increasing use of smart devices growth in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and NLP-based applications to improve customer service, increase in technological investments in the healthcare industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high-cost installation process has been hampering the growth of the natural language processing market. Rising demand for natural language processing towards customer care centers and reduced operational costs are some other factors driving the overall growth of the natural language processing market.

The global Natural Language Processing Market is segmented on the basis of types, application, technology, organization size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as statistical NLP, hybrid based NLP, rule NLP. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as system machine translation, information extraction, automatic summarization, question answering, text classification, sentiment analysis, others. On the basis of Organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

Leading Key Players

IBM

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

AWS

FACEBOOK

APPLE

INTEL

SAS INSTITUTE

BAIDU

INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES SENSUS

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Natural Language Processing Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Natural Language Processing Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Natural Language Processing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Natural Language Processing Market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Natural Language Processing Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Natural Language Processing Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Natural Language Processing Market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Natural Language Processing Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Natural Language Processing Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

