Polypropylene Fibers Market Is Thriving Worldwide | ABC Polymer Industries, Avgol Nonwovens, Belgian Fibers, Chemosvit, Fiberpartner

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer, polypropylene chips and granules often used in the making of polypropylene fibers. Polypropylene fibers can be produced in two forms, staple and yarn. For production of staple polypropylene fibers, melt spinning process is being applied on polypropylene chips. Individual or bulked filaments are used in production of monofilament or multifilament yarn polypropylene fibers. Polypropylene fibers are used in various industrial applications such as carpet, automobile, seat cover, outdoor furniture, webbing, ropes, woven sacks, geotextiles, diapers, wipes, polygrass, etc. In chemical and pharmaceutical industries, polypropylene fibers are used as filter fabric for wet filtration process. The growing dem and of polypropylene fibers for automotive industry applications like floor carpet, seat cover etc. will drive the dem and growth for the polypropylene fibers market. Additionally, increasing usage of polypropylene fibers in concrete to avoid shrinkage and cracking will further imply in the dem and growth for polypropylene fibers market. Predominantly, low melting temperature of polypropylene fibers, limits the usage of it in different industries like apparel and household which may hinder the growth of polypropylene fibers market. However, application like medical and surgical disposables will create opportunity for polypropylene fibers market.

Key players profiled in this report are: ABC Polymer Industries, Avgol Nonwovens, Belgian Fibers, Chemosvit, Fiberpartner, Fiberweb PLC, Fibre Innovation Technology Sdn. Bhd.,International Fibres Group,LCY Group,W. Barnet GmbH & Co

MARKET SCOPE

The “Polypropylene Fibers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polypropylene fibers market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry and region. The polypropylene fibers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polypropylene fibers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The polypropylene fibers market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry. On the basis of type, the polypropylene fibers market is segmented into, staple, yarn. On the basis of end use industry, the polypropylene fibers market is segmented into, industrial, construction, healthcare and hygiene, agriculture, furniture, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the polypropylene fibers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Polypropylene fibers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polypropylene fibers market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polypropylene fibers market in these regions.

