Professional Study on Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services, Sample Type, and End User | Registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025

Drug Abuse Testing Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A drug test is primarily performed to confirm the presence of one or more illegal or prescription drugs in a person’s urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The test is performed by using the samples such as urine, hair, blood, saliva, and others. Among these urine sample is the most widely preferred owing to the advantages it offers, such as lower test cost, availability of more sample, and availability of point-of-care tests. Drug testing offers a critical adjunct to clinical care and substance use. The most often tested drugs include marijuana, opioids, cocaine, morphine, and others. Drug tests are increasingly being adopted by sports organizations, employers, forensic purposes, and several other applications.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658752/sample

Top Key Players:

Dr?gerwerk AG & Co

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The surge in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs across the globe is one of the major drivers for the drug testing market. In addition, technological advancements toward the development of more accurate and precise testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug abuse monitoring further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global drug abuse testing market is segmented based on products & services, sample type, end user, and region. Based on products & services, it is divided into equipment, rapid testing devices (RTD), consumables, and laboratory services. Based on equipment, it is further categorized into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers. Based on RTD, it is bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid/saliva testing devices. Based on consumables, it is divided into assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators & controls, and other consumables. Based on sample type, the market is divided into urine sample, breath sample, oral fluid sample, hair sample, and others.

Based on end user, it is segmented into workplace & school, drug testing laboratories, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pain management centers, and personal users. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658752/buying

Drug Abuse Testing Key Market Segments:

By Product & Services

Analyzers

Consumables

Rapid Testing Devices

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

By End User

Workplaces & Schools

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Key Benefits for drug abuse testing market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug abuse testing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the sleep apnea diagnostics market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Drug Abuse Testing Market, By Product & Service

5: Drug Abuse Testing Market, By Sample Type

6: Drug Abuse Testing Market, By End User

7: Drug Abuse Testing Market, By Region

8: Company Profiles

Get Discount on Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658752/discount

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.