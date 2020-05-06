Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of % through the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

TMR’s latest report on global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segments have been included in the report with the help of qualitative as well as quantitative data, along with predictions about growth prospects over the period between 2016 and 2024.

The report examines the major varieties of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment and the state of demand and consumption of these equipment across major end-use industries. It also provides a thorough overview of key regional markets.

The various types of radiation detection equipment available in the market include scintillators, semiconductor-based detectors, and gas filled detectors. The major varieties of radiation monitor equipment in the market are personal dosimeters, surface contamination monitors, environment radiation monitors, zonal monitors, and radioactive material monitors.

The report also examines the several types of radiation safety products available in the market. . Products made specifically for protecting face or hands, or the ones that are meant to protect the entire body are commonly available in the market.

Major end-use industries for the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market include medical research, medical imaging, defense, high-energy physics, biotechnology, nuclear power plants, and automobiles.

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Regional Overview

Of the key regional markets for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment examined in the report, North America leads the global market in terms of sales, followed by the market in Europe. The leading stance of North America in the global market can also majorly be credited to the fact that most of the major vendors in the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are based in the U.S. Favorable government support through incentives and regulatory support to research and development in the field are expected to allow North America to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Competitive Landscape

Major vendors operating in the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Canberra Industries, Inc., Bar-Ray Products, Inc., Protech Radiation Safety, Landauer, Inc., ProtecX, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Amtek, Inc., and Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

