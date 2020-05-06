Reverse Logistics Market By Challengers, Revenue, Cost Analysis, Price, Gross Margin And Top Manufactures Prediction To 2028

ReportsnReports recently added a new research report on Reverse Logistics Market. The report segments the Reverse Logistics Market based on form, vertical industry, organization size, and geography. The sector is known as type-based solutions and services. The competition is segmented by the organization’s size into large and small & medium.

Key Findings

Essentially, reverse logistics deals with the logistics of the product that are returned from the end-users to the manufacturers or distributors for various reasons. The global market for reverse logistics will rise to an anticipated revenue of about $657.66 million by 2027 and it will grow at 4.48% CAGR during the forecasting period of 2019-2027.

Market Insights

The growth in the e-Commerce industry, strict government regulations for product quality in the automotive industry, and the need for reverse logistics in the pharmaceutical market are the primary market drivers. The key driving factor is the advancement of the e-Commerce industry. The market players are distinguishing themselves by providing niche product offering along with innovative services. The market growth is heavily limited due to the unpredictability in forecasting & increased adoption of quality control by companies.

Regional Insights

The reverse logistics market has been geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of World regional segment. The largest market for reverse logistics had been that of the Asia Pacific region. The boom in the e-Commerce industry and the formation of joint ventures by leading logistics companies for movement of the automobile is anticipated to propel the market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, incorporation of specialized return management companies is expected to boost the reverse logistics market in this region.

Competitive Insights

The major companies profiled in the report are Core Logistic Private Limited, Kintetsu World Express (I) Pvt Ltd., FedEx Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., American Distribution Inc., DB Schenker, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., Optoro, Newgistics Inc., A2B Fulfillment, DGD Transport, Happy Returns Inc., Delcart, DHL, Excelsior Integrated LLC, The Deutsche Post AG, Reverse Logistics Company, FW Logistics, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt Ltd.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

