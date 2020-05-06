SaaS based SCM Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025 – Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, IBM, Kewill, HighJump Software

Global SaaS-Based SCM market is expected to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2015 to US$ 20.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period 2016 and 2025.

Within the SaaS-based SCM market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than half of the total SaaS-based SCM market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a high growth due to various factors such as increase in internet infrastructure, increased spending of an average individual.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest SaaS Based SCM market share Based on the deployment model, the hybrid cloud is projected to dominate the SaaS Based SCM market Supply chain planning led the SaaS Based SCM market by solution Transportation and logistics services led the SaaS Based SCM market by the industry vertical



In the era of automation, programmed machinery plays a vital role in reducing cost and time taken, to produce goods or to cater services. The users of applications are enabled to have more control over the sensitive data with features like 24/7 monitoring and security.

Rapid digitization has added pressures on the organizations today to rely on cloud-based applications. A cloud-based application can be used to easily scale up or scale down the operations as per the demand being currently witnessed in the market. It handles flexibility to the application users. The flexibility offered by the SaaS model for SCM applications gives a competitive advantage to users by letting them to quickly adjust to the demands of their respective customers and incorporate the necessary changes in the operations efficiently. Users derive high efficiency through this with reduced cost pressures that make them highly competitive in the market.

Adoptions of SaaS-based SCM is expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to, financial, technology and communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX. Many small and large organizations and enterprises in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based SCM solutions owing to the various advantages it offers, thus influencing theSaaS-based SCM market revenues and growth rates globally.

SaaS is an emerging technology that is transforming traditional on-premise software systems into a modern cloud-based solution globally. Along with reduced efforts of running a process, installing and purchasing software, it also helps an organization minimize its costs and maximize its revenue. Consequently, private organizations across the world have understood the potential behind these services and come up with cloud based services.

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – Company Profiles

Descartes

Epicor Software Corporation

HighJump

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group Inc.

Kewill

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Demand for a more enhanced solution enabling good traceability and visibility in the supply chain

SaaS applications have the potential to cater services to small, medium and large enterprises efficiently. Cloud-based procurement management systems give all decision makers involved in the supply chain complete visibility and traceability of the inventory needs, the current position of the material being supplied, demand in the SaaS-based SCM market and the most updated cost information about the product. It gives more power and a bird’s eye view of the data to the user of the application. Value addition at each node of the supply chain has made it a lot simpler to create benefits for the end-consumer.

Users of SaaS-based SCM applications can see exact inventory counts, do cost comparisons, and track the inventory easily that allows them to make quick decisions. Such benefits have resulted in large adoptions by industry verticals today that is driving the SaaS-based SCM market.

Also, SaaS vendors utilize redundant servers to back-up data. So if a server in the clouds malfunction, users would be automatically redirected to a back-up server without any noticeable performance issues. Also, SaaS vendors perform daily data back-ups. Since there is one version of the software, there are typically more vendor resources directed to identifying bugs/issues and the related fixes/patches required to address those concerns. These added benefits further result in greater adoption of SaaS-based SCM applications in the market.

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By Deployment Model

Private cloud-based SCM

Public cloud-based SCM

Hybrid cloud-based SCM

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By Solution

Manufacturing Planning

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Others

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Sector

Distribution

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By End User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (<)

Large Enterprises (>=1B )

Global SaaS Based SCM Market – By Geography