Self-healing Concrete Market Growth, Trends, Business Strategies | Growing at a CAGR of 26.4 % from 2018 to 2025

Self-healing Concrete Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global self-healing concrete market was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4 % from 2018 to 2025. Self-healing concrete is developed by the Hendrik Jonkers of Delft Technical University in the Netherlands and commercialized by Basilisk Concrete in 2015. This technology uses Bacillus subtilis group of bacteria to enhance the self-healing property of concrete. Moreover, self-healing concretes are known to provide long life to the infrastructure without the need for human intervention in maintenance and repair.

Top Key Players:

The key players profiled in this report include Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, and Fescon. Apart from Basilisk, other companies are profiled as they have participated in the HEALCON project for self-healing concrete.

Self-healing concrete is developed with the aim to reduce maintenance cost while increasing life of civil engineering structures. The concept of self-healing has also been introduced in other material such as metal, polymer asphalt, and fiber enforced composites. Basilisk, based in Netherland, offers three type of products, which include healing agent, self-healing repair mortar MR3, and Liquid Repair system ER7. Currently, these materials are produced in less quantity for the construction market because they are being tested through various projects in different phases in the European market. Another research at Ghent University in Belgium, are embedding the bacteria in microcapsules or microgels, where they are expected to survive for hundreds of years.

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented into type, end users, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The global self-healing concrete market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America and rest of LAMEA). Moreover, Europe is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Self-healing Concrete Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global self-healing concrete market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Self-healing Concrete Key Market Segments:

By Type

Intrinsic healing

Capsule based healing

Vascular healing

By End User

Residential and Commercial

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

By Region

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Self-Healing Concrete Market, By Type

5: Self-Healing Concrete Market, By End-User

6: Self-Healing Concrete Market, By Region

7: Company Profiles

