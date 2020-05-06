Text Analytics Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2025: IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Expert Systems, OpenText, Basis Technology, Linguamatics, ANGOSS SOFTWARE, KNIME

The Insight Partners’ report on the Text Analytics market covers exhaustive primary research with a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts and key opinion leaders to impart a better understanding of the performance of the Text Analytics market in the coming years.

Competitive Intelligence is the analysis and collection of information to understand competitive activity, view past market aberration and objectively interpret events. It delivers insight into challenges and marketplace dynamics in a disciplined, structured, and ethical manner using non-published and published sources. The competitive intelligence application of text analytics is gaining a huge growth opportunity owing to the advantages it offers for organizations in tracking their competitors regarding their customers, price, place, promotions, and products. Owing to the insights gained through competitive intelligence by implementing text analytics, organizations are largely investing on text analytics software and model for gaining competitive intelligence. The competitive intelligence market for text analytics is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 24.6% in the forecast period.

Sample Copy of this Report is available at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000198/

Text Analytics Market Companies Mentioned: IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Expert Systems, OpenText, Basis Technology, Linguamatics, ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION, KNIME

The BFSI sector includes credit, banking financial information, investing, insurance, mergers & acquisitions/due diligence, trading, and payments markets. It serves institutional (corporate) and retail (consumer) markets and includes service, information, and regulatory components. These sectors and market components consume and produce bulk volumes of semi-structured such as forms and filings, structured transactional data, and “unstructured” news and communications. Text analytics reinforces both vertical needs which are particularly tailored to the business goals, business domains, sources of information, and workflows, along with horizontal enterprise functions such as marketing and customer relationship management (CRM). Thus, the BFSI vertical segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 26.6% during the forecast period

Based on application, the social media monitoring segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 24.5%

The surge in spending towards cloud based solution and services to boost the cloud segment market by deployment type growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 24.9%

The global Text Analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, technology, application and verticals. The deployment type segment is further segmented into In- Premises and Cloud Based text analytics. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automate Machine Learning and Hybrid. NLP prepares the text for more advanced analysis and consist of methods identifying text by parts of speech; synonyms, root words & stems, roles identification (subject, object and action) and others. Hybrid on the other hand comprise of analytical software integrated with machine learning and linguistic capabilities.

Based on application, the global text analytics market is segmented into predictive analysis, social media monitoring, fraud/spam detection and competitive detection and others. Vertical segment is bifurcated into BFSI, telecom sector, government, FMCG, pharmaceutical, academia & education, legal & intellectual, chemistry & materials, healthcare, retail and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Inquire about this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000198/

Key Benefits