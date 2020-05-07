Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis By 2025| Roche, Pfizer, Novartis

“Los Angeles, United State,January 2020 :

Report in Detail

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue. ADCs are part of a specialized subset of highly potent APIs. This technically challenging type of therapy combines innovations from biotechnology and chemistry to form a new class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs.

Advances in coupling antibodies to cytotoxic drugs permit greater control of drug pharmacokinetics and significantly improve delivery to target tissue. Potent new anti-cancer drugs can now be used to target cancers while minimizing exposure of healthy tissue.

The global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Roche

Pfizer

Novartis

Genmab

Bayer

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

AbGenomics

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

Kairos Therapeutics



By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Seattle Genetics Technology

ImmunoGen Technology

Immunomedics Technology



By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinics

Others

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market.

