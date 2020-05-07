Cool Roof Coating Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 to 2027

The Cool Roof Coating Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Cool Roof Coating Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cool Roof Coating Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Cool Roof Coating Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cool Roof Coating Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s study on the cool roof coatings market delivers important information on the demand & supply trends of cool roof coatings across the globe, coupled with a scrutinized assessment on competition landscape of the cool roof coatings market. Exhaustive analysis on leading and emerging players in the cool roof coatings market is offered in the report, which involves company overview, product overview, key financials and recent developments.

Key Developments of Cool Roof Coating Market Players

The Sherwin Williams Company has introduced its “Kool Seal 7 Year Elastomeric Roof Coating”, which is 100% acrylic & reflective cool roof coating. This cool roof coating has the ability to contract and expand with the roof.

GAF’s recently introduced cool roof coating, called “United Coatings TM ,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces.

,” is claimed by the company to provide incomparable long-term reflectivity for a broad range of roofing substrates. Low VOC content and water-based nature of this cool roof coating by GAF offers enhanced consistency and flexibility to roof surfaces. “CERAM-A-STAR 1050”, a silicone-modified polyester cool roof coating system, introduced by Akzo Nobel is designed particularly for metal construction industry. This is also available in Akzo Nobel’s COOL CHEMISTRY Series, which acts as sustainable building material by reducing air conditioning costs, peak energy demand, and mitigates the urban heat island effect.

Definition

Cool roof coatings are special or white reflective pigments used for reflecting sunlight, and resemble to very thick paints that prevent damage to roof surface from contact with chemical and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Some cool roof coating types offer restorative features and water protection. Key material used for cool roof coating include elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals.

Segmentation

Key segments of the cool roof coating market have been identified and represented in the report systematically by using a taxonomy table. The report splits the cool roof coating market primarily into 5 key segments, namely, roof type, material, technology, application, and region. Low slope and steep slope are two key types of cool roof coating studied in the report. Based on technology, the cool roof coating market has been bifurcated into solvent-based cool roof coating and water-based cool roof coating.

Key applications of cool roof coating studied in the report include healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential. Among materials employed for production of cool roof coating, elastomeric plastic, tiles, and metals are widely employed in the market. Key regions assessed in the cool roof coatings market include North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, China, SEA&P, and MEA.

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered on the cool roof coating market are based on a robust research methodology that is used to develop this report on the cool roof coating market. The research methodology employed involves exhaustive secondary and primary researches to gain detailed information on the cool roof coating market.

Analysts have leveraged the research approach to arrive at the cool roof coating market size offered, along with other important numbers such as revenue share and CAGR of all the market segments identified in the report. Information collected on the cool roof coating market is transitioned via many validation funnels, before their inclusion in the report.

Fact.MR’s unique research approach ensures credibility of the data obtained and statistics derived, which in turn offers readers with accurate information, and authentic data on the cool roof coating market. Scope of the cool roof coating market report is to deliver precise intelligence and valuable insights on the cool roof coating market, thereby enabling clients to make proper decision for future growth of their businesses in the cool roof coating market.

