Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2017 – 2025

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is characterized by accumulation of fluid in the macula – a part of retina responsible for vision. Accumulation may cause by leakage of plasma constituents into the surrounding, consequently leading to edema. Diabetic macular edema is one of the leading causes of blindness among diabetic patients and in 2011, it affected almost 12% of type 1 and 28% type 2 diabetic patients in developing countries. The standard treatment for diabetic macular edema is control of blood sugar levels i.e. glycaemia along with the control of lipid levels and renal function. Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) reported 2.3% reduction in the DME incidence in patients who receiver intensive management of glycaemia.

Interesting.? Apply For A Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14344

Moreover, UK Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS) showed that exhaustive control of blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetes patients decreased the risk of DME by 25%. Laser therapy is being used as standard treatment for diabetic macular edema since1985. Diabetic macular edema can be of two type viz. focal DME and diffuse DME. However, the treatment for both the types is same and involve laser therapy. For clinically significant diabetic macular edema focal laser treatment is used to treat leakage from microaneurysms. Variety of intravetiral injections for treatment of diabetic macular edema are available in the market and many are in development stage. Some of the commercially available drugs for diabetic macular edema include Lucentis (Ranibizumab injection), Avastin (Bevacizumab injection/solution), Aristocort (Triamcinolone tablet) etc. Moreover, other pharmacological treatments such as intraviteral corticosteroids like fluocinolone acetonide, anti-VEGF drugs, and dexamethasone intraviteral implants are currently being evaluated in clinical trials.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes in the prime factor driving growth of global diabetic macular edema therapeutics market. The prevalence of diabetic macular edema is higher in type 2 diabetes patients than in type 1 diabetes patients. As per study conducted by University Hospital Sant Joan de Reus Spain, the incidence of diabetic macular edema is in the range of 0.9%-2.3%, annually, across the globe. Besides this, substantial R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies and advancement in ophthalmic surgrey techniques are some other factors fueling the growth of global diabetic macular edema treatment market.

To Receive Extensive List Of Important Regions, Ask For TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14344

The global market for diabetic macular edema treatment is segmented on basis of treatment type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by treatment

Laser Photocoagulation Therapy

Pharmacological Therapy

Bevacizumab

Ranibizumab

Triamcinolone

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Based on treatment type, the diabetic macular edema market has been classified as laser photocoagulation therapy and pharmacological therapy (further classified as bevacizumab, ranibizumab and triamcinolone). Combination of pharmacological therapy after laser treatment is often recommended by the physicians. However, laser photocoagulation is expected to hold largest share in global diabetic macular edema treatment market.

Based on end user, the global diabetic macular edema market has been segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutes and contract research organizations. Hospitals are expected to contribute highest share in the global diabetic macular edema treatment market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, global diabetic macular edema treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market while Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global diabetic macular edema treatment market. As per study results from University of Illinois, 2.8% of diabetic patients above age 40 years developed macular edema in the U.S. in 2012.

Some of the players operating in global diabetic macular edema market are

Genentech Inc. (a member of Roche group)

Novartis Europharm Limited (Novartis AG)

Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

(GlaxoSmithKline Plc.)

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals

Alimera Sciences and others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14344

Regional analysis includes