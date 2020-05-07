Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Latest Study on the Global Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Indispensable Insights Related to the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market

Growth prospects of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market

Company profiles of established players in the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of encapsulation process, the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market has been segmented as –

Spray Drying

Spray Congealing/ Chilling

Fluid Bed Coating

Glass Encapsulation

Others

On the basis of application, the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market has been segmented as –

Bakery & Confectionary

Cereal & Oatmeal

Snack Food

Dairy Products

Beverages & Instant Drinks

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market has been segmented as –

Dark Chocolate

Regular Chocolate

White Chocolate

Couverture Chocolate

Others

Exhibit 1: Estimated Market Share by Encapsulation Process, 2018

Global Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global encapsulated chocolate flavor market are: Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Firmenish S.A, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Flavours & Fragrances, Inc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, FONA International, Inc, Kerry Group, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Cargill, Incorporated among others.

The global encapsulated chocolate flavor market has evolved on the backdrop of new product innovations, and is expected to continue to grow in the same way, during the forecast period.

Key Developments across the Globe:

In October 2015, the Givaudan SA, laid the foundation for a new flavor manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, India, which is expected to be fully functional in 2018. This move is the company’s largest investment in India since 1998. With this investment, the company is expected to enhance its presence in the Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor.

laid the foundation for a new flavor manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, India, which is expected to be fully functional in 2018. This move is the company’s largest investment in India since 1998. With this investment, the company is expected to enhance its presence in the Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor. In June 2017, Balchem Corporation, acquired Innovative Food Processors, Inc.(IFP). IFP is a regional manufacturer of agglomerated microencapsulated flavor in North America. The objective of this was to integrate expertise solutions of IFP in the flavor encapsulation research with the company’s expertise

acquired Innovative Food Processors, Inc.(IFP). IFP is a regional manufacturer of agglomerated microencapsulated flavor in North America. The objective of this was to integrate expertise solutions of IFP in the flavor encapsulation research with the company’s expertise In March 2017, Firmenish S.A, initiated the construction of its new manufacturing facility for flavors in Zhangjiagang, China. This new plant will enable the company to operate throughout Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor and provide superior services to its customers for

initiated the construction of its new manufacturing facility for flavors in Zhangjiagang, China. This new plant will enable the company to operate throughout Asia Pacific region for encapsulated chocolate flavor and provide superior services to its customers for In June 2017, International Flavours and Fragrances (IFF) started a new company, Tastepoint in order to improve its share in the U.S. market. Through Tastepoint, it is expected to cater to increasing demand for encapsulated chocolate flavor in the regional market

Opportunities for Market Participants

Manufacturers could focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade material usage. As the market is dominated by big companies, local players from countries such as China and India can start offering encapsulated chocolate flavor at comparatively lower price. Moreover, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to increase options for various new entrants in the encapsulated chocolate flavor market in the near future. Furthermore, companies need to efficiently blend ingredients, while ensuring taste, flavor and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Also, companies need to focus on enhancing encapsulation technology for enhanced product life of encapsulated chocolate flavor in applications such as dairy products, beverages and animal nutrition products.

Global Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor Market: Value Chain

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, distribution and product types of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall encapsulated chocolate flavor market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the encapsulated chocolate flavor market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the encapsulated chocolate flavor market and its potential

Market dynamics affecting the encapsulated chocolate flavor market, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the encapsulated chocolate flavor market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major encapsulated chocolate flavor market participants

Analysis of encapsulated chocolate flavor supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the encapsulated chocolate flavor market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the encapsulated chocolate flavor market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market:

Which end-use is likely to dominate the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market in terms of demand and share? What is the scope for innovation in the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market? How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market? Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Encapsulated Chocolate Flavor market? How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?

