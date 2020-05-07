General Updates

Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2025

May 7, 2020
“Global Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application” is the latest addition to Researchmoz.us industry research reports collection.

The report titled on “Glass-Fiber Fabric Market” provides in-depth review of the Growth, Drivers, Potential Challenges, Unique Trends and Opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the “Glass-Fiber Fabric Market“.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Owens Corning (US), Gurit (Switzerland), Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China), Chomarat Textile Industries (France), Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany), Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China), Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US), BGF Industries, Inc. (US), Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (China), Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) .

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Glass-Fiber Fabric market share and growth rate of Glass-Fiber Fabric for each application, including-

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Marine
  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Glass-Fiber Fabric market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Alkali-free Glass Fiber
  • Medium-alkali Glass Fiber
  • High-alkali Glass Fiber

Glass-Fiber Fabric Market: Regional analysis includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Report Structure at a Glance:

  • Executive summary, market introduction, Glass-Fiber Fabric market definition.
  • Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
  • Glass-Fiber Fabric Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
  • Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
  • Glass-Fiber Fabric Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
  • In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
  • Glass-Fiber Fabric Market structure and competition analysis.


