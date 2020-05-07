In Flight Wi Fi Services Market worth will reach US$ 2098.0 Mn by 2029 according to market forecast 2025

Persistence Market Research presents a revised revenue forecast for the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the report titled “In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2025).” According to the revised forecast, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market was valued at US$ 3,103.2 Mn in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand for in-flight connectivity and entertainment services and a growing focus of airlines to enhance the overall passenger experience are main factors driving revenue growth of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market. However data privacy and security threat and lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped regions are restraining the revenue growth of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Forecast by Component

The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware and services. The services segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Forecast by Technology

The global In-Flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of technology into air-to ground technology and satellite technology. Revenue contribution from the air-to ground technology segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the air-to ground technology segment was valued at US$ 2098.0 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Forecast by Region

The report tracks the performance of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market across the key geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Among the regions, North America is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. Revenue from the In-Flight Wi-Fi market in North America is estimated to account for about 45% of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market revenue in 2017.

In terms of value, the North America In-Flight Wi-Fi market is anticipated to increase 2.8X between 2017 and 2025 while the market in Europe is anticipated to increase 2.5X between 2017 and 2025 and the market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase 3.0X between 2017 and 2025. In terms of value, the North America regional market is projected to be the most attractive in the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific In-Flight Wi-Fi market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Key Players

Some of the companies operating in the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market that have been featured in the report include:

Gogo LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

ViaSat Inc.

Thales Group

SITA

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ThinKom Solutions Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

