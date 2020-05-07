Industrial Salts Market 2020-2025 Top Companies- Compass Minerals, Cargill, Morton Salt, Mitsui, Rio Tinto and more…

Industrial Salts Market
This report focuses on Industrial Salts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Salts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Salts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Salts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Compass Minerals
Cargill
INEOS Enterprises
China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
Tata Chemicals Limited
K+S Group
Morton Salt
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Rio Tinto PLC.
Delmon Salt Factory
Donald Brown Group
AkzoNobel N.V
Exportadora De Sal SA.
European Salt Company
ZOUTMAN Industries
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4621554-global-industrial-salts-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Source
Brine
Salt Mines
By Product
Rock Salt
Salt in Brine
Solar Salt
Vacuum Pan Salt
Segment by Application
Chemical Processing
De-Icing
Oil & Gas
Water Treatment
Agriculture
Others
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4621554-global-industrial-salts-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)