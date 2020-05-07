Industrial Salts Market 2020-2025 Top Companies- Compass Minerals, Cargill, Morton Salt, Mitsui, Rio Tinto and more…

Industrial Salts Market



This report focuses on Industrial Salts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Salts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Salts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Salts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Compass Minerals

Cargill

INEOS Enterprises

China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)

Tata Chemicals Limited

K+S Group

Morton Salt

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Rio Tinto PLC.

Delmon Salt Factory

Donald Brown Group

AkzoNobel N.V

Exportadora De Sal SA.

European Salt Company

ZOUTMAN Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Source

Brine

Salt Mines

By Product

Rock Salt

Salt in Brine

Solar Salt

Vacuum Pan Salt

Segment by Application

Chemical Processing

De-Icing

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Others



