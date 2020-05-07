Sodium Chlorate Market Research report covers the Industry share and Growth, 2018 to 2027

The Sodium Chlorate Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Sodium Chlorate Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sodium Chlorate Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the sodium chlorate market offers detailed profiles of the leading companies in the market. The report also provides a dashboard view of major players along with the SWOT analysis. Market share, key developments, business strategies, and product portfolio of the key players are also offered in the report on sodium chlorate market.

Companies operating in the sodium chlorate market are focusing on new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand globally. For instance, Arkema has acquired Afinitica, adhesives manufacturer in Spain. Arkema, through the acquisition, plans to stronghold its position in the adhesives market.

AkzoNobel has completed the acquisition of Colourland Paints Sdn Bhd. The company plans to accelerate its development and build a strong position in Malaysia.

Kemira has increased the price of all coagulant products across all the segments in the EMEA region. High freight rate and shortage of raw materials due to tight supply situation are some of the reasons for price increase in the region.

Definition

Sodium Chlorate is an inorganic compound. The chemical formula for sodium chlorate is NaCIO3. It is in a form of the white crystalline powder that is easily soluble in water. Increasing number of manufacturers are producing sodium chlorate due to its large application in bleaching paper in the paper and pulp industry.

About the Report

The report on the sodium chlorate market offers a detailed analysis of the market in various regions along with key-insights. The report also focuses on important factors influencing the growth of the sodium chlorate market.

Some of these factors include new developments, regulations across regions, on-going research and development activities, and use of new technologies in the sodium chlorate market by manufacturers.

Market Structure

The sodium chlorate market has been segmented into application, form, end-use industry, and region. These key segments are further bifurcated into the sub-segments providing better insights of the sodium chlorate market.

Based on the form, the market is segmented into amorphous and crystalline. In terms of the application, the sub-segments include bleaching agent, oxidizing agent, herbicide, and other applications. By end-use industry, market is further segmented into chemical industry, paper and pulp industry, mining industry, and other end-use industries.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the sodium chlorate market offers answers to some of the most important questions.

Which is the largest end-use industry in the sodium chlorate market?

Based on the increasing use as a bleaching agent, which region will dominate the sodium chlorate market?

What are the factors hampering the growth of the sodium chlorate market?

Which process of production for sodium chlorate is gaining traction in the market?

Research Methodology

An effective research methodology has been used to offer key insights into the sodium chlorate market. Both primary and secondary research was done by analysts to produce important data and statistics on the sodium chlorate market. Valid data sources are used to provide unbiased information and minute details on the sodium chlorate market. Conclusions about the future growth of the sodium chlorate market are drawn from primary and secondary research, hence, are reliable and unique.

