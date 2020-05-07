Spray-dried Isolate Market 2018-2028 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Global Spray-dried Isolate market – A report by Fact.MR

Extended Use of Spray-dried Isolate for Infant Formulations

The global spray-dried isolate market can be segmented based on source, product type and end-use industry. On the basis of source, the spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into plant based and animal based. On the basis of product type, the spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into dairy protein, egg protein, algae, gelatine, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein and others. The other types of spray-dried isolate include rice protein, potato protein and canola protein. Based on the end-use industry, the global spray-dried isolate market can be segmented into food & beverage, infant formulations, personal care & cosmetics, animal feed and others. The other end-uses of spray-dried isolate includes, pharmaceutical use, confectionary use and dietary supplements among others. Geographically, the market for spray-dried isolate can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of region, the Spray-dried Isolate market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Key players analyzed in the Spray-dried Isolate market study:

ADM, GC Ingredients, Inc., Manildra Group, Honeyville Food Products, Inc., MGP Ingredients and Glanbia Nutritionals, among others.

Queries addressed in the Spray-dried Isolate market report:

Why are the Spray-dried Isolate market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Spray-dried Isolate market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Spray-dried Isolate market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Spray-dried Isolate market?

