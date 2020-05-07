Triclosan Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends

Triclosan, with chemical formula C 12 H 7 Cl 3 O 2 , is an antibacterial and antifungal agent with slightly aromatic odor. It is a white to off-white crystalline solid, which is easily soluble in dilute alkali solutions and sparingly soluble in water. Triclosan is widely used in various products such as detergents, soaps, toothpastes, body washes, and cosmetics to prevent the growth of the bacteria. It is also employed in food storage containers, kitchen utensils, furniture, etc. as a bactericide.

The triclosan market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the triclosan market can be segregated into cosmetic, personal care, paint, health care, and others. Triclosan is used as a preservative and biocide in cosmetics and personal care industries. It is employed in the manufacture of personal care products and cosmetics such as medicinal soaps, shampoos, antibiotic perfumed soaps, face creams, disinfectant liquid soaps, washing powder, and dinnerware detergents. When used as a preservative, it prevents the growth of bacteria on products. Triclosan is employed in hand washes and surgical scrubs in the health care industry. It is extensively used as disinfectant and antiseptic in the health care industry. Triclosan is also employed as disinfectant in air refreshers, sanitary ware, etc.

The global triclosan market is primarily driven by the increase in usage of triclosan in cosmetics, personal care, and health care products. It is widely used in the manufacture of toothpastes in order to prevent gingivitis, oral ulcer, and paradentitis. Rise in demand for triclosan in the cosmetics industry is also estimated to drive the triclosan market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the health care industry is one of the key factors propelling the market. Triclosan is also employed as preservative in paints; thus, expansion in the paints industry is anticipated to boost the triclosan market during the forecast period. Increase in usage of triclosan in medical devices is also propelling the overall market for triclosan. However, triclosan has various side-effects related to health. Therefore, it is not preferred in many countries. This factor is hampering the triclosan market. Furthermore, availability of substitutes such as benzethonium chloride is anticipated to adversely affect the triclosan market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the triclosan market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The triclosan market in North America and Europe is expected to expand significantly owing to the high demand from the health care industry. The triclosan market in Asia Pacific is also likely to witness rapid growth due to the increase in demand for triclosan in end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care. Rise in demand for triclosan in the paints industry in Middle East & Africa is projected to augment the market in the region. The triclosan market in Latin America is anticipated to expand substantially during the next few years.

Companies are adopting aggressive marketing tactics to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in the triclosan market are Spectrum Chemical, Cayman Chemical, Dev Impex, Jiangsu Yike Chemical Co., Ltd., Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co., Ltd., and Xian Meheco