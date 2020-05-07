Wireless Charging Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2014-2022 | Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Wireless Charging Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Wireless Charging Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022. Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Wireless charging maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices (hand-held industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and many more) are charged and readily available to use at a moment’s notice.

The leading smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Google have initiated to design built-in wireless charging reception, thereby driving the market for wireless charging transmitters. For instance, Apple is expected to launch its next-generation smartphone-iPhone8 in late 2017 with wireless charging. Thus, the increased adoption of wireless charging technology in portable electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel its demand in the years to come.



The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on wireless charging technology, it is divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others (laser and microwave). Inductive charging have the highest wireless charging market share in 2015. However, R&D projects on advance wireless charging technologies such as radio frequency (RF), laser, and microwave is estimated to boost their growth in the wireless charging market forecast. The market by industry vertical comprises electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Key players profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, and others.

