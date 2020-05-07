Zipper Pouch Market 2020-2025 Top Companies- Uflex, Sealed Air, Mondi, Winpak, Constantia Flexibles and more..

Zipper Pouch Market



This report focuses on Zipper Pouch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zipper Pouch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Zipper Pouch market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Zipper Pouch in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Zipper Pouch manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Plc

Winpak Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Glenroy, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sonoco Products Company

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Ampac Holdings LLC

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd.

Paharpur 3P

Printpack, Inc.

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

Sharp Packaging Services

DeVe-Pack

Segment By Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment By Type

By Material Type

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Laminates

Others

By Product Type

Standup Zipper Pouch

Flat Zipper Pouch

By Closure Type

Press to Close Zip

Slider Zip

Segment By Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others



