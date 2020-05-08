5 Essential Resources for Microsoft 70-480 Exam Preparation: Can Practice Tests Lead You to Success?

The Microsoft 70-480 certification exam is designed for the developers who have at least 1year of experience in their field. These professionals develop using HTML in an event-driven,object-based programming model and programming fundamental business logic for various types of applications, software, and hardware that use JavaScript. The individuals planning to take this test are required to have extensive knowledge of managing the program flow & events; functioning with JQuery & data validation; collections & arrays; asynchronous programming; iteration statements& decision; handling errors&exceptions; working with expressions variables, and operators; working with methods & prototypes Visit Here .

This exam, Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3, is one of the two certification tests that the candidates have to pass in order to earn the MCSA: Web Applications credential. The topics covered under the Microsoft 70-480 exam include:

Implementing & manipulating document structures & objects;

Using CSS3in applications;

Accessing & securing data;

Implementing a program flow.

Each exam objective has a percentage that reflects the approximate amount of questions that may be expected during the actual test. The first topic has 20-25% and the rest have 25-30% each. So, you need to wisely plan your preparation. But you can do it only with reliable sources and well-trusted study materials. In this certification guide, we look at some prep tools that you can use to prepare for the Microsoft 70-480 test. Let’s dive into them.

Top 5 Resources for Your Exam Preparation

Study materials from the Microsoft learning platform

You can find a lot of resources on this platform. There is a link to the official materials on this website, which is Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3. You can also get the study guide to help you prepare for your 70-480 certification exam.

Books and study resources

We recommend that you use some guides and manuals that will greatly help you during the preparation time.

Exam Ref 70-480 Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3: This book is designed to equip the candidates for the Microsoft 70-480 test. It will help develop your real-world mastery of the exam content, which includes programming with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. The experienced developers who want to advance their career status will find this guide very useful. It centers on decision making and critical thinking expertise that is required for a Microsoft specialist-level professional. You can purchase this book on Amazon.

This training guide is designed for the experienced programmers, and it aims to help them develop job role-specific and real world skills in building applications with JavaScript, CSS3, and HTML. If you are looking to develop hands-on experience, this resource book helps you do just that through the series of lessons and suggested practices exercises. It will definitely enhance your optimal performance in your job role. It is also available on Amazon. Unraveling HTML; CSS3; & JavaScript (2 nd Edition) – The Ultimate Beginners Guide: This book comes with more than 170 samples, and it is designed to teach the fundamental web UI technologies, such as JavaScript, CSS, and HTML. It not only gives an overview of these technologies but also provides you with extensive explanations of how they function together and helps you get familiar with various fundamentals of Web UI technologies. With this manual, you can create your own web pages using CSS3-based design, JavaScript, interactions built, and HTML markup. You can also purchase it on Amazon.

Video training tutorials

Exam-Labs offers paid resources that are designed to equip the individuals with everything you need to pass your certification exam. The quality of these videos is top-notch, and the instructors on the platform are one of the best in the IT industry. You can take advantage of the free trial period before you signed up for the paid course on the site. There is also the Microsoft Virtual Academy, which is a free website. If you are short on budget, you can start your exam prep from this platform. It also offers a wide range of video resources that will equip you for success in Microsoft 70-480.

Instructor-led training courses

The recommended official training course for the Microsoft 70-480 exam is Course 20480B – Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS. This is a 5-day training that is designed to offer an introduction to the concepts of HTML, CSS3, and JavaScript. It helps the learnersgain fundamental programming skills in these concepts. It is an entry-level training on Web Application & Windows Store App. This course also focuses on the use of HTML, CSS3, and JavaScript to define & use variables, implement programming logic, develop the user interface, store data, perform branching & looping, create well-structured applications, and capture & certify user input. The details of the training course can be found on the Microsoft Virtual Academy and the certification webpage.

Blog articles

There are numerous materials that have been developed on the Microsoft 70-480 certification exam, and you can access them through the online platforms. You can’t be short of information on this test. As a matter of fact, you can suffer from information overload. This means you have to be careful when choosing a source in preparation for your exam. Ensure you choose only those websites that are known to be reputable and offer only genuine prep tools. There are a good number of them online and Exam-Labs is definitely one of them. You will find tips and tricks, practice tests, braindumps, and many more on the Microsoft 70-480 exam. All these will significantly help you during your preparation process.

Conclusion

If you want to pass the Microsoft 70-480 exam with flying colors and earn the MCSA certification, you have to make a great effort to study and be fully prepared before you attempt this test. That is why consider using all the required study materials we mentioned above.