Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Expected to Grow at 1101.7 Million In Revenue by 2021

The Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$ 1,101.7 Million by 2021,at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2016 to 2021. The growing middle class and increasing disposable income as well as growing demand of low cost airlines are major factors expected to drive the growth of the aerospace interior adhesive market.

Top Key Players profiled in the Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market:

Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S)

Avery Dennison (U.S.)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Delo Industrial Adhesives (Germany)

Master Bond Inc.(U.S.)

Permabond LLC (U.K.)

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing market for aerospace interior adhesives, both in terms of volume and value. The growth in Asia-Pacific was supported by high growth in air traffic. Airline passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific is expected grow by 6.2% in the next 20 years, which is considered to be high in comparison to developed regions. This rapid growth in air passenger traffic from Asia-Pacific is expected to lead to aircraft manufacturers in the region increasing their aircraft capacities by procuring new airplanes.

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the global aerospace interior adhesives market and its different segment across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as, resin type, product type, aircraft type, and region.

Target Audience for Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market:

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Aerospace Interior Adhesives

Manufacturers of Aerospace Interior Adhesives

Aircarft Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

Reasons to access the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall aerospace interior adhesive market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

