Aircraft Tow bars Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2018 to 2028

Gasoline-powered aircraft makers are dedicate to enhance different attributes of aircraft tow bars like handling and reliability. Electric tow bars are the latest entrants into the market and are highly reliable. Demographic shift is observed towards electric aircraft tow bars powered by battery which reduces the regular requirements of maintenance that arise with other counterparts. Battery technology has improved and high energy lithium-ion batteries are preferred over lead-acid batteries with low-density. The aviation industry is increasingly using ground support equipment that are electric in nature. This significantly influences the production of electric aircraft tow bars along with its adoption.

IATA makes ground level improvements to save expenditure

Major stake holders are introducing electric tow bar products such as Lil Sherman and E200 (Aero-Tow), ThunderVolt (PowerTow) and Nose-Dragger NDE-1 (Dragger). These electric tow bars attract the consumers towards them. Latest Fact.MR report predicts that electric tow bar’s sale will grow two times the current capacity of gasoline powered competitors in the coming years. Different approaches are being adopted to enhance the productivity of tow bars. These approaches include enhanced safety audits, technological advancements and improved methods of staff training. IATA is dedicated to save US$ 4 billion every year after making improvements in different ground safety parameters. This compels GSE manufacturers of aircrafts to introduce optimized solutions that are intelligent are offer services beyond the location of equipment.

There are many limitation with aircraft tow bars in association with different parameters. These limitations are time-intensive installations, high equipment cost, cost-intensive staff training and limited speed. Major players are introducing innovations to overcome these operational uncertainties. Towbarless tugs offer huge advantages over the conventional tow bars. Towbarless is trending in aviation industry and this impedes the growth of global market for aircraft tow bars. The new equipment in market facilitate the cable operators to use zero-degree turning radius that helps in positioning the aircraft precisely even in less space.

Preventive maintenance getting outsourced

Aircraft ground support equipment (GSE) manufacturer’s eye Preventative maintenance as a very important component. Manufacturers of tow bars are trying ot maintain all the aircraft parts including from tow bar body to tow rings. Aviation industry has started outsourcing these, maintenance activities to different prominent companies like FlyTek GSE. Quality preventative maintenance offers improved aspects like decreased downtime and reduced repair costs. Fact.MR report forecasts that the, manufactures in global aircraft tow bars market will gain from outsourced, maintenance activities in coming future. Such moves also gain customer confidence and provide enhanced customer satisfaction.

GSE services of air transport are benefitting from these airport expansions. IATA predicts that more than half the total population across the globe will prefer air travel by the end of the year 2036. This has led the aircrafts to optimize and utilize GSE in the best possible way. Advanced tow bars are replacing the conventional types in aviation industry to provide efficient service for increased air traffic and low rate of airport expansion activities.

