Drug Designing Tools Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global drug designing tools market in terms of value. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.23% between 2018 and 2028. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, globally, across eight regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the drug designing tools market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the drug designing tools market, and offers insights on various factors such as the growing popularity of advanced designing and research technologies in various verticals. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on solutions, applications, and end users using designing technologies across different regions, globally.

The drug designing tools market is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies in drug designing tools, and the increasing requirement of time- and cost-effective tools.

The report starts with an overview of the drug designing tools market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the drug designing tools market.

The global drug designing tools market is categorized on the basis of solution, application, and end user. The solution segment of the drug designing tools market includes multi-databases, virtual screening tools, structure designing/ building tools, predictive analytics, model building tools, and others. The application segment of the drug designing tools market is categorized into chemical screening, molecular modeling/ homology modeling, target prediction, binding site prediction, docking, energy minimization, and others. On the basis of end user, the drug designing tools market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the drug designing tools market across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends and absolute dollar opportunity.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of the drug designing tools market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the drug designing tools market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as the analysis degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe) , SEA & Other of APAC (India, ASEAN, ANZ, and Rest of SEA and Others of APAC), China, Japan, and MEA (North Africa, South Africa, Turkey, GCC, and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the drug designing tools market across various regions, globally, for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the drug designing tools market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market, and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the global drug designing tools market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of solution, application, end user, and different regions are analysed in terms of the basis point to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global drug designing tools market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence of drug designing tools portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the drug designing tools supply chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report, to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the drug designing tools market space. Key competitors covered are Agilent Technologies, Schrödinger LLC, Biovia Corporation, BioSolveIT GmbH, COSMOlogic GmbH & Co., ChemAxon, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., and XtalPi Inc.

By Solution

Multi Databases

Virtual Screening Tools

Structure Designing/ Building Tools

Predictive Analytics

Model Building Tools

Others

By Application

Chemical Screening

Molecular Modeling/ Homology modeling

Target Prediction

Binding Site Prediction

Docking

Energy Minimization

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Key Regions Covered: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America SEA & Other of APAC India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC China Japan Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Africa

