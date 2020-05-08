Flash Dryers Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period Until 2028

Flash driers are extensively used in mineral and chemical industry for their potential to contribute in the drying process. Manufacturers in the global market are focused to develop flash dryers that are specific to requirements. Flash dryers exist in different sizes based on the demand from different process industries. Growth in demand drives the flash dryers towards improvement in efficiency and performance.

Customizations are available in Flash Dryers with changes in its configuration. The customizations to suit every requirement of industrial process drives the flash dryers market. One of the popular types is Agitated swirl spin flash dryers which contain suitable feed mechanism for the intake of material. It is suitable example of customized flash dryer. Other customized dryer is double paddle mixer that is used to mix dry products with backward mixing. Feed bin integrated with lump breaker flash dryer significantly increases the demand for customizations in flash dryers.

Drying consumes energy

Drying is an energy intensive process and it consumes one-fifth of the energy used in operations in various industries. Other operations of flash dryers that require hot air have increased the dependency of fossil fuels. This factor adds extra burden on the operational cost and challenges the market growth with enhanced environmental foot print of these dryers. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed stringent regulations on various aspects of flash dryers like registration and authorization. Moreover, restriction on certain chemicals in different process industries inhibit the growth of the global market for flash dryers.

Fcat.MR report predicts that medium-sized flash dryers will dominate the global market in the forecast period 2018-2028. Advancements are going on in continuous flash dryers which has transformed the industrial sector. Investments are pouring-in for the development of flash dryers to suffice the growing demand in different industries like chemical and food industry. Process time is the most significant factor in end-use industries and it surges the demand in global market for continuous flash dryers.

Developing economies generate opportunities

Consolidation has increased in the flash dryer market and the trend is on rise. Manufactures are largely responsible for this as they are expanding their business to meet the increasing needs of flash dryers. Stake holders are thriving hard to strengthen their foot hold in different developing economies in Asia Pacific. Development and technological advancement in these economies generate ample opportunities for the manufacturers in the flash dryers market. Developed regions like Europe and North America are also targets for business expansion. The global market can be primarily segmented into regions including North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Acquisitions and collaborations are a common practice in the market. ANDRITZ AG acquired Euroslot KDSS along with its Indian and Chinese subsidiaries. Henkel Drying and Separation Group is expanding its business in China by establishing workshops in the region. Major stake holders profiled in global market include ThyssenKrupp AG, ANDRITZ AG, FLSmidth Group and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

