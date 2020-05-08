Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2027

Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market: Introduction

Heavy power surgical tools are devices activated by a power source and help in performing specific procedures during surgeries, such as adjusting biological tissue or gaining access to view an organ

Heavy power surgical tools are extensively used in orthopedic surgeries performed for relieving traumatic pain

These surgical tools are used in all aspects of orthopedic surgery, extending from wound management through pulse lavage, and are also used in the drilling and reaming processes in long bone fractures performed by using screws and intramedullary nails

Heavy power surgical tools offer advantages such as high performance, enhanced reliability, and long life cycle associated with their use

Key Drivers of Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market

Increase in number of orthopedic cases worldwide

The heavy power surgical tools market is driven by rise in orthopedic cases worldwide. For instance, between 2000 and 2010, the knee replacement surgery rate doubled each year in the US, with approximately 7 lakh surgeries performed in 2010 on adults aged 45 years or above. Such instances are driving the growth of the global heavy power surgical tools market.

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures

Minimally invasive surgeries offers advantages such as less pain and scarring, speeding recovery, and decline in complications after surgery, including adhesion and wound rupture. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, approximately 18 million people underwent minimally invasive surgical cosmetic procedures in the U.S. Such instances are increasing the demand for heavy power surgical tools.

Advent of robotic surgery

Heavy power surgical tools are being integrated with robots that perform various procedures, including minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, surgical robots work with multi-arms, thereby increasing the demand for various heavy power surgical tools. Such instances are fueling the demand for heavy power surgical tools.

North America Dominates Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market

North America is leading the global heavy power surgical tools market due to the presence of prominent players, enhanced health care amenities and infrastructure, government funding for advanced healthcare facilities, and a rising need for surgical measures for disorders related to oral, orthopedic, neurology, thoracic, and ENT

This market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to a large consumer pool in India and China, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgery

