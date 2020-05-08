Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2027

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: Introduction

Lung cancer is a condition, wherein the cells of the lungs divide uncontrollably, causing tumors to grow and reducing a person’s ability to breathe. According to the Centers for Disease Control, prevalence of lung cancer in the U.S. was 218,000 people in 2015. However, identification of the disease in its early stages is difficult, as its manifestations are similar to respiratory infection.

Based on cell size, lung cancer can be classified into non-small cell and small cell. Small cell lung cancer is known to spread rapidly, making its diagnosis in the early stages difficult. The sub-types of small cell lung cancer are combined small cell lung carcinoma and small cell lung carcinoma. However, the occurrence of non-small cell lung cancer is prominent, accounting for majority of lung cancer cases. The subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer are adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma, among others.

A range of tests are available for the diagnosis of lung cancer, including molecular testing, imaging tests, biopsy tests, and sputum cytology. Among these, liquid biopsy is considered to be an effective test for the diagnosis of lung cancer. Molecular tests for the diagnosis of lung cancer are performed primarily for offering personalized treatments. These tests aid in the identification of tumor specific factors, and specific proteins and genes.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer among the population is one of the major factors driving the global lung cancer diagnostics market. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed; the first being prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women. According to the American Cancer Society, over 228,000 new cases of lung cancer are expected to be reported in 2019.

Cigarette smoking is one of the major causes of lung cancer in the U.S. There are over 40 million adults in the country who smoke and 20 million die prematurely unless they quit. Moreover, prevalence of cigarette smoking is considered to be over 40% among the adult population in various countries, including Jordan, Serbia, Greece, and Nauru, and over 30% of adults in various countries including Chile, Germany, Lebanon, Russia, and Indonesia. This increasing number of smokers globally contribute to the rise in the target population for the diagnosis of lung cancer, aiding in the growth of the global lung cancer diagnostics market.

Strategic collaborations between market players and hospitals for conducting cancer research has led to the development of novel cancer diagnostic tests. For instance, in April 2016, Biocept, Inc. collaborated with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, U.S. for research on resistance of biomarkers in patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is likely to boost the growth of the global lung cancer diagnostics market.

However, difficulty in the identification of cancer in its early stages, high cost of the diagnostic tests, lack of active participation by candidates in clinical trials, and unavailability of patient surveillance systems are projected to hamper the growth of the global lung cancer diagnostics market.

North America to Lead Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market

In terms of region, the global lung cancer diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global lung cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to rise in prevalence of lung cancer, increase in the number of smokers, and surge in penetration of technologically advanced products. Additionally, increase in awareness programs conducted by government organizations such as the smoking cessation program organized by the American Lung Association and campaigns conducted to increase awareness on lung cancer symptoms contribute to the growth of the global lung cancer diagnostics market.

The lung cancer diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth of the health care industry, rise in burden of lung cancer among the population, increase in rate of smoking among the population, and surge in awareness among the people.

